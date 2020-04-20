Sonam Kapoor sitting in an apron while Anand Ahuja turns goofy with her is every husband ever; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulqueer Salmaan and in the video, Sonam is seen wearing an apron while Anand Ahuja tries to capture her.

and Anand Ahuja have been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber cute videos and from baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together in Delhi. We all know that Sonam Kapoor is a social media queen, for she keeps posting fun videos but looks like, hubby Anand Ahuja is giving tough competition to Sonam because yesterday, Anand captured a video of Sonam wherein she is seen wearing an apron while talking over the phone. In the video, Sonam is seen wearing an all black attire over which she is wearing an apron and when Anand tries to goof around with Sonam, Sonam catches him and says ‘Hi Anand’

In the said video, we can see that Sonam tells the person to whom she was talking, "He's coming and taking a picture of me, I am sitting outside in an apron, I've started cooking by the way." Well, we wonder whom is Sonam talking to? A few days back, Sonam had baked Vegan cookies and had posted pictures of the same on her Instagram. Also, Rhea Kapoor penned down a note on Instagram bashing all those who are judging others for cooking or working out during quarantine, and later, Sonam, reposted Rhea’s message and gave a befitting reply to those who judge her or her industry colleagues for sharing glimpses of their cooking or home workouts. Alongside Rhea’s note, Sonam wrote, “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulqueer Salmaan.

Check out the video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sitting in an apron:

