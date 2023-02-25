Sonam Kapoor sizzles in this UNSEEN girl's night out pic with Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and others

Sonam Kapoor is the true fashionista of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actress never fails to leave her fans stunned with her fashion game and always looks super stylish. Currently, she is in one of the best phases of her life after welcoming her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. After keeping away from the limelight for months, the actress has once again started stepping out for her work commitments and get-togethers. Today, an unseen picture of the actress along with her girl gang cropped up and we cannot stop looking at her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cookie Boolani shared a fun picture of what seems to be a house party. In the picture, we can see Sonam Kapoor dressed in a white shirt with a knot tied in front and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a silver pleated skirt. The actress tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her outfit with a choker neckpiece. In the picture, you can also spot Masaba Gupta who looks pretty in a white bodycon dress, and Rhea Kapoor who looks stunning in a red dress.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turns 6 months old

On 20th February, Sonam shared adorable glimpses of her baby boy as he turned six months old. In the first picture, Sonam, sporting a yellow night suit, is seen sitting with Vayu while enjoying playtime with him. She shared a video of him as he tried to crawl on his own. It is all things cute. Along with the post, she penned a heartfelt note. She went on to call it her 'biggest blessing'.

Her post read, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."