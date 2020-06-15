  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor slammed for her tweet about 'blaming a girlfriend & others' for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Twitter and wrote, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited."
Sonam Kapoor slammed for her tweet about 'blaming a girlfriend & others' for Sushant Singh Rajput's deathSonam Kapoor slammed for her tweet about 'blaming a girlfriend & others' for Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire industry in shock and while everyone is mourning his death and sending out their condolences, a lot of other things have left some in shock. Sushant was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty, and also, was suffering from depression. Everyone has been raising questions about how his girlfriend, friends, and other people who knew him should have known what he is going through, among other things.

And so, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has taken to social media in order to spread some awareness as to how doing something like that is rather mean and ignorant. The actress wrote,  "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." Now, many have taken to reply to her tweets in order to highlight how no one is blaming them after all and that nepotism is the one to be blamed.

Check out Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's tweet here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's final rites took place earlier in the day today, and present at the funeral were the likes of Rithvik Dhanjani, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and a few others along with his family members. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore and was due for his next film, Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which was a movie adaptation of a book by the same name, written by John Green.

