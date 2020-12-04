Sonam Kapoor slams false reports of father Anil Kapoor testing COVID positive: Be responsible in reportage

Sonam Kapoor has slammed media for circulating false reports about her father Anil Kapoor testing COVID positive. She urged the media to be more responsible in their reportage.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Anil Kapoor and his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s leading stars and Neetu Singh along with director Raj Mehta had reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19. The news went viral in no time. However, later on, the Mr. India actor put all the rumours about his health to rest on his social media. While dismissing the speculations, he tweeted, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.”

Now, has slammed certain sections of media for circulating false reports about her father. In her tweet, she said she could not even speak to her father before the reports of him having tested COVID-19 positive started doing rounds. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Neerja star re-tweeted Anil’s tweet, writing, “False reporting is dangerous. I’m sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage.” She also shared it on her Instagram stories.

The diva also shared an update about the other team members of the film on his Instagram. She wrote, “My father is fine and so is his team. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone else. All my love and prayers.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post below:

Meanwhile, as per Times Of India, has tested positive for COVID and the actress is flying back to Mumbai in an Air Ambulance. As per the source close to the development, the senior star had isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh. Produced by , the film also stars Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles.

