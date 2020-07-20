  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor SLAMS troll who claimed she is breaking 14 day quarantine in London; Here’s what she has to say

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and currently, the actress is quarantining in London with hubby Anand Ahuja.
1158 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor SLAMS troll who claimed she is breaking 14 day quarantine in London; Here's what she has to say
A few days back, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja jetted off to London after quarantining in Delhi and Mumbai. Soon after landing in London, Sonam Kapoor is back to her routine and to begin with, the Neerja actress posted a video on Instagram wherein she is seen working out in the garden amidst the company of chirping birds and alongside the video, Sonam wrote, “No filter, just amazing natural light also chirping birds make me…” And soon after, Sonam had to come online to school a troll who called her irresponsible for going out in the open and breaking ‘14 day quarantine laws’ in the city.

As we all know, after taking a flight or traveling from one city/country to another, one needs to home quarantine in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, and that is why a user on Twitter bashed Sonam Kapoor for breaking the laws and another user came to Sonam’s defence saying, “Chill Bhai. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home….” Soon after, Sonam replied to the fan who came to her defence as she wrote, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore..”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Salmaan Dulquer, and next, the actress was to shoot for a thriller with director Sujoy Ghosh, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Blind, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been postponed

Check out Sonam Kapoor's reply here:

Credits :Twitter

