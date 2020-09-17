Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger who called her 'pure product of nepotism' & Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'

Calling Sonam Kapoor a 'pure product of nepotism', the hate message by an Indian-American blogger called out the actress for her views on patriarchy and feminism.

is probably used to a lot of trolling and hate coming her way, but the actress continues to hit back. She recently did just that when a US-based blogger who sent hate messages to the actress. The blogger, who claims that her account was hacked, not only took digs at the actress but her husband Anand Ahuja as well. Calling Sonam a 'pure product of nepotism', the message called out the actress for her views on patriarchy and feminism.

However, Sonam reacted with love. Instead of calling out the blogger, the actress tagger her and wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention." The post also refers to Anand Ahuja as 'ugliest'. Sonam further wrote, "This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. to carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them. another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and unfortunately I'm tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else."

Take a look at the post below:

Sonam Kapoor also stated that from now on she will be posting three to four happy messages she receives in her inbox every day to show that there are more positive people than negative.

