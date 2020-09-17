  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger who called her 'pure product of nepotism' & Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'

Calling Sonam Kapoor a 'pure product of nepotism', the hate message by an Indian-American blogger called out the actress for her views on patriarchy and feminism.
Sonam Kapoor is probably used to a lot of trolling and hate coming her way, but the actress continues to hit back. She recently did just that when a US-based blogger who sent hate messages to the actress. The blogger, who claims that her account was hacked, not only took digs at the actress but her husband Anand Ahuja as well. Calling Sonam a 'pure product of nepotism', the message called out the actress for her views on patriarchy and feminism. 

However, Sonam reacted with love. Instead of calling out the blogger, the actress tagger her and wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention." The post also refers to Anand Ahuja as 'ugliest'. Sonam further wrote, "This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. to carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them. another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and unfortunately I'm tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else."

Take a look at the post below:

Sonam Kapoor also stated that from now on she will be posting three to four happy messages she receives in her inbox every day to show that there are more positive people than negative. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. 

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

kindness please...if you can’t say anything nice...don’t say anything at all!

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

She is a bully big time , she looks down upon people with mere backgrounds. Talentless , Nepo egoistic Dumbonam

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Perhaps theHwore wishes to move to India to provide topservice to the rpstbabas

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

And she doesn’t post her dumb comments and pictures for attention?? To blame the blogger for looking for attention is hypocritical when she herself wants constant attention by now wanting to even make up happy comments to post.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow....what about the times she openly bullied aspiring actors on dirty tv shows....she is trembling with fear over the public outrage...by saying she is positive,she is still spewing venom on the blogger...ofcourse shenisnapure product of nepotisnm n her husband is not handsome....that's the truth everyone knows...so PR n pink villa dontntry to reimage so dumb kapoor

Anonymous 2 hours ago

The US blogger ain’t lying. He is short or shorter than her, she looks like a camel.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Look at nepotism ego lol

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Truth hurts

Anonymous 2 hours ago

What wromg did she said Sodumb ???

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Well u asked for it Sonam. For year you have insulted people for their looks when u look like a rubbish bin urself....U broke people's will ...This is called karma...poor Anand has to suffer too now

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hahahahaha

Anonymous 3 hours ago

blogger is saying the truth ! lol

Anonymous 3 hours ago

What the blogger said is true. Each and every word.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Pure = unfiltered. Atleast Alia puts in effort, this one gets roles without any effort. Nor does she seem to care

Anonymous 3 hours ago

But what the f**k is pure product of NEPOTISM? What is pure and impure? This is ridiculous.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

U asked for it sodumb kapoor talking about each n everything wether u know anything or no

Anonymous 5 hours ago

People are becoming full of hatred now a days. Nobody speaks about common man problems but are busy in bashing and taking sides of celebrities. Indian public can be easily influenced and distracted from more important issues than these kangana,swara,Sonam things.

