Sonam Kapoor spills beans why she married Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The adorable couple welcomed their first child, Vayu on August 20 this year. Many fans believe that their love life is no less than a fairytale. Recently, Sonam shared why she chose to marry Anand Ahuja.

Recently, Sonam shared an adorable story on her Instagram handle wherein the embedded post was appreciating the father’s role in the growth and development of a child.

The embedded post on Sonam’s Instagram story read, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for, and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”

In reaction to this, Sonam wrote, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”