Sonam Kapoor spills beans why she married Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are often seen spending quality time with each other. Have a look at what Sonam feels about her life with Anand after marriage.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The adorable couple welcomed their first child, Vayu on August 20 this year. Many fans believe that their love life is no less than a fairytale. Recently, Sonam shared why she chose to marry Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor shares her opinion on why she chose to get married to Anand Ahuja
Recently, Sonam shared an adorable story on her Instagram handle wherein the embedded post was appreciating the father’s role in the growth and development of a child.
The embedded post on Sonam’s Instagram story read, “Dads: Your daughter notices when you hold your wife’s hand or when you gently put your hand in the small of your wife’s back. Your daughter sees when you listen (or not) to your wife, while she is talking. She also sees you staring at your phone, ignoring the world around you. Your daughter is learning from you how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honoured and cared for, and loved. Your daughter is watching every single thing you do. Raise your game.”
In reaction to this, Sonam wrote, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”
What does Sonam and Anand’s son Vayu mean?
Taking to social media, Sonam and Anand recently revealed the meaning of Vayu’s name. “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving, and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem, and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind,” the post read.
