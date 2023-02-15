Sonam Kapoor spotted at a shooting location for the first time after delivering baby Vayu; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud 9 ever since she stepped into motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja in August last year. Since then she has been away from the limelight. Although the actress has been stepping out to attend a couple of events, she has never been spotted at any shooting location off late. It looks like Sonam has finally decided to resume her shooting schedule and take on some new projects as baby Vayu is a little grown up now. The Delhi 6 actress was spotted in the city at a shooting location today. Sonam Kapoor spotted at a shooting location in the city

In the pictures, we can see Sonam Kapoor acing in her oversized fashion game. She looks fabulous in a blue-coloured full-length gown. She has minimal makeup on her face and looks cute with her hair open. The actress is snapped getting out of her car and getting inside the shooting location. We wonder what is in store for her fans. But it has been a long time since we got to see her on the silver screen. It was only recently during an interview that she expressed that she wishes to get back to work. Check out her pictures:

Sonam Kapoor wants to get back to work Sonam Kapoor stepped into motherhood in August last year and has been making sure to spend enough quality time with her bundle of joy amidst small work commitments which make her travel away from Mumbai. Now we hear that the actress is keen on getting back to work after her maternity break. The actress in a recent interview revealed that her travelling back and forth between India and UK has not affected her work at all. She further added that taking a break during her pregnancy has been her best decision as she got to take some time off. She said that she is now getting back to work and will also be shooting for her upcoming films, adding that there's a lot to look forward to. Sonam concluded by saying, "I think everyone also needs to realise that I am coming back to work. Also, I did say no to a lot of work while I was on a break.”

ALSO READ: Why does Sonam Kapoor want everyone to realise she is coming back to work after maternity break