Sonam Kapoor stands up for sister Rhea & calls out Instagram for failing to block death threats comments

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to slam Instagram and claimed that maybe their India team ‘can’t read Hindi’ after they refused to accept a report against death threat comments against sister Rhea Kapoor.

Among the popular siblings in Bollywood, and Rhea Kapoor are known for always backing each other up. While both Sonam and Rhea are known for speaking their minds fearlessly, recently, fans got to see how they always stand by each other. Recently, Rhea took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the death threat comment that she had reported against on the photo sharing app. She shared the screenshot of Instagram’s response to the report where they failed to block the comment.

Rhea called out Instagram for the same. Seeing this, Sonam stood up for her sister and slammed Instagram for failing to block the death threat comment against Rhea and mentioning that it did not go against their safety community guidelines. Sonam shared the screenshot of the comment as well on Instagram and called out the photo sharing app’s India team for not blocking such threatful comments against Rhea Kapoor. Sonam shared Instagram’s response to Rhea on her Instagram story along with the threatful comment by a user.

Sonam wrote, “Instagram doesn’t think death threats is a violation or their India team can’t read Hindi.” When Rhea reported the comment, Instagram suggested that she block the person. To this, Rhea responded, “Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community’ safe?” The comment by the user was, “Tu toh kutte ki maut maregi din (You’ll die a dog’s death someday)”.

Here are the screenshots shared by Sonam Kapoor of Rhea Kapoor’s story:

Meanwhile, last month, Sonam Kapoor turned off comments on Instagram after she was massively trolled over her ‘blame game comment’ over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Sonam had put out a post saying that the comments are triggering her friends and family and hence, she is blocking them from her social media handles. She had even shared screenshots of DMs and comments that people were sending across to her.

