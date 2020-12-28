Sonam Kapoor starrer action thriller ‘Blind’ goes on floors in Glasgow; To be shot in one schedule

Sonam Kapoor’s film is remake of Korean film ‘Blind’. It is expected that it will release in 2021.

, the fashionista of Bollywood, always shares adorable PDA moments with her husband Anand Ahuja. Both always share a glimpse of their personal lives. The actress was recently seen in AK vs AK which was released on Netflix. And now, the actress has started the shooting of her next film titled Blind. The film will be directed by Shome Makhija and the shooting of the action thriller film has started today in Glasgow, Scotland. It should be noted that the film will be shot in one schedule.

Sonam will be seen in the lead role. As reported, the film will revolve around a blind police officer who is trying to solve the case of a serial killer. The film is expected to release next year. The other cast includes Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. Blind is a remake of the famous Korean film with the same name. It has also been remade in regional language Tamil as Netrikann, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The film received a good response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in AK vs AK. In the film, she was kidnapped by Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor has to search in a given period of time. After a long time, Sonam Kapoor was seen in a film. She has been missing from action for a long time. Her last film ‘The Zoya Factor’ with Dulquer Salman was not a big hit at the box office.

