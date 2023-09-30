Sonam Kapoor steps out in style; her phone wallpaper ft. UNSEEN PIC of Anand Ahuja, son Vayu grabs attention

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Yesterday, she was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi as she stepped out to attend an event. Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi hosted a stand-up comedy special as a part of the promotional activity. Sonam arrived to show her support for her sister Rhea’s project Thank You For Coming. The actress was seen holding her phone in her hand as she arrived, and her wallpaper featuring hubby Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu grabbed attention.

Sonam Kapoor’s phone wallpaper features unseen picture of Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Pictures and videos of Sonam Kapoor arriving for the event in Mumbai surfaced on social media. The actress looked stunning in a blue and white oversized t-shirt which had ‘Thank You For Coming’ written on the back. She paired it with a black pleated skirt, and accessorized with a red heart-shaped handbag. One of the pictures shows Sonam carrying her phone in her hand. If you look closely at the wallpaper of her phone, you’ll see an unseen, adorable picture of her hubby Anand Ahuja holding their one-year-old son Vayu. Check out the pictures below!

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming has been directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Sonam and Rhea’s father and actor Anil Kapoor also has a special appearance in the film. Thank You For Coming had its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year, and the film received great reviews at TIFF.

The film delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will be released in theaters worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'As artists we always want to...': Sonam Kapoor shares her thoughts on veteran actors joining social media