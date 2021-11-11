Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Anand Ahuja & calls it ‘Featured photo of the day’

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She has often given fashion inspiration and constantly shares also on her social media. Though she is not much active in the industry but this has not affected her stardom. The actress on Diwali shared some breathtaking pictures in white ethnic wear along with her husband Anand Ahuja. Both always give major couple goals. And today once again the actress shared another happy-go picture with hubby and called it ‘featured photo of the day’.