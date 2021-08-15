Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan cheer for Shanaya Kapoor as she shines in yellow lehenga at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding

’s sister, Rhea Kapoor has tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding on Saturday, August 14. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family. We have spotted Masaba Gupta, , Boney Kapoor, among many others gracing the wedding celebrations. Even actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya, arrived at the event acing an Indian traditional look.

The star-kid, who is gearing up to make her bollywood debut soon, arrived at the event shining bright like a sunflower. She opted for a yellow statement lehenga designed by fashion maverick Arpita Mehta. Shanaya’s attire was accentuated with the polka dot design featuring an organza dupatta. The youngster accessorised her look with statement jhumkas and golden bangles, while blushed cheeks and bold lips made her traditional look elegant and poised. Not only fans but even many celebs went on to appreciate her fashion statement.

Take a look:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, bride Rhea’s sister Sonam Kapoor quickly resorted to the comment section to hail her cousin as ‘beautiful’. Meanwhile, BFF was left ‘wowed’ by her attire. Actor Ananya Panday expressed her emotion in a quirky way by dropping a devilish emotion in the comment section.

Speaking of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding, the news was kept a hush affair by the family until the very last moment. The lovebirds opted for court marriage to begin a new chapter in their lives. Glimpses of the newlyweds reaching Anil Kapoor’s house have gone viral on the internet.

