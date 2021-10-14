Sonam Kapoor supports Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in cryptic post ahead of his bail plea hearing

In a tragic turn of events, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case on Sunday, October 3. Currently, the star-kid has been sent to judicial custody by the court. Amid this, actor Sonam Kapoor became the latest Bollywood personality to extend support to SRK’s family via social media.

On Wednesday, October 13, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a cryptic post on the ongoing Aryan Khan drug case controversy. In her story, she shared a link of an article related to the case wherein it is reportedly told by the Court that the star kid wasn’t on the cruise ship when he was arrested. Moreover, the article also claimed that nothing was found on the star-kid at the time of arrest. Although, Sonam Kapoor refrained from using words to showcase her support, going by her latest Instagram post, it can be safely said that the actor wants to inform her followers about the evidence procured in the legal matter.

According to the latest development, Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody by the court. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was detained with seven others including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after a drug bust on Cordelia Cruise at the Mumbai coast. Initially, the star-kid was remanded to NCB custody, however, later he was sent to judicial custody by the honourable court. His bail plea that was heard today will be continued tomorrow on Thursday, October 14. Post which, it will be cleared if Aryan will be released on bail or the judicial custody will be continued.

Amid this, Sonam Kapoor isn’t the only celebrity who has lended support to the Khan family. On Wednesday, during the bail plea hearing of Aryan, superstar Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house to be with the family. In the recent past, Pooja Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan were among the few others who took a stand for SRK amid the controversy.

