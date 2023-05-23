Sonam Kapoor takes son Vayu for a walk in a park in London; Anand Ahuja drops a cute pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in town. They are often seen dishing out major couple goals with their mushy PDA on social media. Currently, Sonam and Anand are in London with their son, Vayu. They welcomed their first baby boy in August 2022 and since then they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. On Monday, Anand took to Instagram and shared a picture of the mother-son duo.

Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu spotted enjoying a walk

In the picture, Sonam was seen enjoying a walk in a park in London with her son Vayu in her arms. She was seen holding Vayu close to her in a baby carrier. For their park visit, Sonam wore a black t-shirt paired with checkered pants and a matching overcoat while baby Vayu was seen sporting a black and white striped cap. His face wasn't visible in the picture. The newest mother-son duo looked stylish as they stepped out for a walk. Anand shared the picture with the caption, "#EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents." Have a look:

After Anand shared the picture, Sonam dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "He’s the sweetest." Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Even fans were seen gushing over the picture. A fan wrote, "Capturing these moments is the best thing a parent does…they grow up too fast and the pics are the only source thru wish the moments u witnessed can b cherished. god bless u guys." Another fan wrote, "Best mom."

Meanwhile, Sonam recently spoke about her post-pregnancy weight and breastfeeding. She also revealed that she's not trying to lose her pregnancy weight by dieting. While speaking to Grazia India, the actress said, "I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales."

Work front

Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look was revealed recently and it got her fans quite excited. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; Actresses who spoke about their babies and embracing motherhood