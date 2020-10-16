Sonam Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane; Says 'Getting ready and doing make up makes me miss being on set'

Sonam Kapoor has recently shared a beautiful video wherein the diva can be seen getting her makeup and hair done.

is one of the most fashionable actresses in the film industry. She often shares some stunning pictures of herself and never misses out on giving us some major fashion goals. Today, the Aisha actress took a trip down the memory lane as she shared a beautiful video wherein the diva can be seen getting her makeup and hair done. While sharing the small clip, Sonam has mentioned in the caption that she misses being at work whenever she gets ready.

In the video, the diva can be seen wearing a green-coloured silky full-sleeve wrap dress while she kept her long silky hair open. To complete her overall look, she can be seen wearing a pair of statement earrings and kohl in her eyes. She can be seen posing for the camera while caressing her hair. Moreover, she writes in the caption, “Getting ready and doing make up and hair makes me miss the movies a lot.. I miss my job and being on set and mostly I miss my team.. thank you for being there for me and doing glam for me .. love you.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s latest post here:

Sonam Kapoor has managed to leave an everlasting impression on her fans for her great acting skills and fashion statements. She also enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The actress was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salmaan. The fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project soon.

Credits :Sonam Kapoor Instagram

