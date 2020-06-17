Sonam Kapoor takes us down the memory lane as she shares a throwback photo with Anand Ahuja taken '1 year ago'

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a throwback picture with her husband Anand Ahuja remembering the time the couple had visited Japan for a vacation.

Actress , who stayed for the lockdown months at her house in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, returned to Mumbai recently when the restrictions were eased out. The actress is now having a gala time with her family in Mumbai. The actress who is quite active on social media has been updating the titbit of her quarantine life. She has also been on a throwback spree amid the lockdown as she treated fans with some amazing throwback photos. From her gorgeous photoshoots to the adorable childhood pictures, Sonam has left no stone unturned.

Today, Sonam shared a throwback picture with her hubby Anand Ahuja which was taken 1 year ago. This picture was taken when the couple had visited Japan for a vacation and had been going around the spectacular locales of Japan just like any other tourists would do. While cruising through Kyoto in Japan, Sonam had shared some gorgeous pictures of her journey and the serene locations she had been exploring with her husband. In the monochrome photo shared on her Instagram story, the couple looks adorable as they pose for a selfie while having a gala time vacationing in Japan.

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor reveals hate is triggering her ‘friends and family’ as she turns off comments on social media)

Recently, Sonam shared a still from her film Khoobsurat in which she played a fun-loving physiotherapist who falls in love with a prince. She wrote, “Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×