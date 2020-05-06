Sonam Kapoor taking sister Rhea Kapoor on a cycle ride in a cute childhood photo leaves Anand Ahuja in awe

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s childhood photo is doing rounds on social media and it caught Anand Ahuja’s attention. In the cute throwback photo, Sonam and Rhea look cute as a button as toddlers. Check it out.

Actor is currently staying in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja due to the COVID 19 lockdown and has been missing her siblings, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Often, Sonam shares throwback photos with Rhea and Harsh to express how much she is missing seeing them in the lockdown. Amid this, Sonam also keeps updating her social media with photos of what she and Anand are up to while staying at home. However, on Wednesday, Anand shared a throwback photo of Sonam and Rhea that seems to have left everyone in awe.

Anand took to Instagram to share a throwback childhood photo of Sonam and Rhea shared by a fan club of the actress in which the cute little girls can be seen sitting on a cycle. At first glance, it appears as though Sonam is taking her baby sister Rhea on a cycle ride. The cute little Kapoor girls can be seen posing for a photo while sitting on a cycle. Their sneakers are too cute to be missed and Sonam is seen with two ponytails.

The endearing childhood photo of Sonam with Rhea won over Anand Ahuja who shared the same on his Instagram story with a heart eyes emoticon. The childhood photos of celebs always manage to leave fans in awe and also give them an insight into how they spent their time as kids. Meanwhile, Sonam recently took up a cause related to a chat room called ‘Bois Locker Room’ and expressed her thoughts about such instances on social media. The diva has been spending time at home amid lockdown and has been looking forward to seeing her family post the same is lifted. Sonam also has been indulging in baking and often shares photos of dishes made by her on social media.

Check out Sonam and Rhea’s cute childhood photo shared by Anand Ahuja:

