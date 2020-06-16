  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor thanks Anand & family for being kind after facing criticism for her tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to post a photo with her family and thank them for their love, support and kindness
9991 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor thanks Anand & family for being kind after facing criticism for her tweet on Sushant Singh RajputSonam Kapoor thanks Anand & family for being kind after facing criticism for her tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday at the age of 34, and post his demise, Twitter has sparked the nepotism debate and this time, not only fans, but many film fraternity members have been divided, too. While one group has been supporting the ones with privilege, others are bashing celebs as hypocrites and slamming Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for not keeping in touch with actor’s and when they die, penning emotional notes for them,  which in turn, reflects their hypocrisy.

After #KaranJohar and #BoycottFakestars was trending on Twitter, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to lash out at those who are harassing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family for information about his death. On Twitter, Sonam wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited.” Well, soon after, Sonam, too, was mercilessly trolled on Twitter for her tweet and for supporting the biggies and after all the criticism, Sonam today, posted a photo with hubby Anand Ahuja and her entire fam jam as she wrote, “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family…” In a nutshell, Twitterverse feels that due to nepotism that prevails in Bollywood, outsiders such as Sushant Singh Rajput are not given their due and due to lack of work, and other factors, they claim their life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium and Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Ekta Kapoor, among others, were a few celebs who attended Sushant’s last rites.

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.” – Mother Teresa

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable throwback photos with a baby from his New York trip will make you emotional

