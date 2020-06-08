Sonam Kapoor thanks her 'incredible husband' Anand Ahuja as she reunites with Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai

As the unlock phase 1 begins today, Sonam Kapoor travelled back to Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja to reunite with her family.

Since March post returning from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. From digging out some old photos to having a gala time with hubby, Sonam has been making the most of their quarantine period at home. The actress has also been treating fans with some hilarious captions on her Instagram account. Amid the lockdown, the Neerja actress ha snow and then expressed how much she misses Mumbai and wishes to go back. Recently, Sonam had shared a throwback picture of her which was clicked at an airport. In the photo shared, we can see Sonam all dressed up and ready to fly off somewhere.

Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere I miss travelling." And now the actress has posted a picture and a video with her sister Rhea Kapoor after returning back to Mumbai today afternoon. In the photo shared, we can see Sonam is all smiles and excited to reunite with her sister Rhea almost after 2 months as the two pose for a selfie. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja." The second one is a video where we can see Sonam lying on the bed with Rhea where the two are checking out their respective cell-phones while talking with each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the pictures here:

