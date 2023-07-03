Sonam Kapoor, the only Indian celeb invited to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris; To join Natalie Portman

Sonam Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and her statement choices are proof. Every time she steps out in the city or attends an event, she manages to make heads turn with her fashionable looks. Sonam is one of the actresses who redefined style and fashion in the industry. The global fashion icon, who shares a very close relationship with the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, has been invited to Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week. The new mommy will be seen attending the event today, July 3.

Sonam Kapoor to attend Dior's Autumn-Winter Show in Paris

Sonam, who has become a cultural ambassador of India to the West, will be joining the Academy Award winner Natalie Portman at the event. It will be surely a visual treat and a global fashion moment. Interestingly, Sonam is the only Indian celebrity who has been invited to the iconic show. She will be witnessing Dior showcasing their autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute couture collection at the fashion week.

Sonam, who last attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo, will be joining the who’s who of the fashion world for the event. Interestingly, Sonam had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and others were also seen gracing the event.

Sonam even shared a glimpse of her Dior invite on her Instagram story. She wrote, "So excited for the show."

Work front

Sonam is all set to be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in important roles. It will release on Jio Cinema on July 7. This will mark her first film after her son Vayu's birth. Apart from this, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Sonam Kapoor wants to sign 'two pieces of content every year'