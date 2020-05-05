Sonam Kapoor is on a throwback spree as she shares some old photos of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja goes on a throwback spree as she shares some amazing old pictures of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and others which were taken 7 years ago.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, actor is spending her time in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles too. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together. Since the actress is in Delhi and is not been able to meet her family and friends due to the lockdown, Sonam has been sharing some throwback pictures mentioning how much she misses them.

For the past few days, Sonam is on a complete throwback mood. From sharing her old photoshoots to posting old selfies, Sonam has been entertaining fans with her good old days that she is missing right now. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared some throwback pictures that were taken 7 years ago. Sonam started her throwback spree with a pic of her cousin and actor Mohit Marwah lying on a sofa, then the actress shared an adorable pic of her and where the two are all smiles while sharing a warm hug with each other. Further the actress shared a picture of and Mohit where the two look engrossed while having some discussion.

She continued her throwback spree by sharing a picture of Kunal Rawal who looks excited while posing for the camera and lastly she shared a candid photo of 'her lovelies' Samyukta Nair and Karishma who are chilling on a couch.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

