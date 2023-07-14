Sonam Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra; Here’s how Bollywood celebs reacted to Chandrayaan 3 successful launch

It was a proud moment for the entire nation as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission – Chandrayaan 3 today. The launch took place successfully at the Sriharikota launchpad in Andhra Pradesh, and as the journey to the moon began, social media was flooded with messages congratulating ISRO for the successful launch. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and others also rejoiced and expressed their happiness on social media.

Sonam Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others react to successful launch of Chandrayaan 3

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share the video of the Chandrayaan 3 launch shared by ISRO. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra shared a tweet congratulating ISRO, that read, “Congratulations @isro for a spectacular launch for #Chandrayaan3 today! A proud moment for us all!”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon also called it an immensely proud moment for the nation. She wrote, “A proud moment for all of us ! Jai Hind! congratulations to all at @isro for a successful liftoff! Godspeed #Chandrayaan3 Har Har Mahadev!”

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Cheering for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! As it embarks on its lunar journey, it carries the dreams and aspirations of over a billion Indians. Saluting the relentless efforts of @isro and everyone involved. Here's to the moon and the new horizons we're yet to explore #ISRO #IndiaInSpace #ProudMoment.” Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunny Leone, and Vishal Dadlani also reacted to the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. Check out their tweets below!

Chandrayaan 3 mission was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, and the lander will approximately take 42 days to complete its journey to the moon.

