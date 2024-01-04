Sonam Kapoor took 16 months to feel like herself again after pregnancy; reveals being consistent in baby care

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress who stepped into motherhood a while back keeps leaving her fans awestruck with her looks and never stops spreading body positivity for all the new moms. Today, yet again, the fashionista shared a couple of pictures on her social media looking like an Indian goddess, and spoke about when she started feeling like herself after her delivery.

Sonam Kapoor opens up about journey post delivery

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram wearing a gorgeous lehenga. She looked surreal in an ivory-white lehenga with golden borders. Her lehenga had a netted layer and her blouse sleeves had golden shimmer. She also sported a netted dupatta and completed her look with a bun and heavy jhumkas. Her smoky eye makeup elevated her entire look.

Sharing this post, Sonam wrote about her postpartum journey. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing.”

Check out the post:

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor on her parenthood journey and Anand Ahuja’s health

Sonam Kapoor called 2023 a roller coaster ride. She revealed that she has come to terms with accepting the changes that come with stepping into parenthood. She further added, "Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose, and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely ( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin) Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times!"

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind which marked her comeback after pregnancy. The actress has earlier in an interview revealed that she will work on her next feature film titled Battle For Bittora in 2024.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor calls 2023 a 'roller coaster' in New Year's note; talks about husband Anand Ahuja's health, parenthood