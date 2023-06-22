Sonam Kapoor treats fans with cute glimpse of son Vayu in an aww-adorable moment; Seen yet?

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on social media. Sonam is not only an actress but also a fashion icon. She has films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others added to her career. But off lately, the actress has been enjoying the joys of motherhood since she welcomed her first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with husband Anand Ahuja. She often shares adorable pictures and videos of her son on Instagram with her fans and followers. The Neerja actress shared a photo of Vayu recently and we bet you wouldn’t wanna miss it.

Sonam Kapoor shares a new photo of son Vayu

A while ago, Sonam Kapoor shared a cute photo of her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Vayu is clicked with his back facing the camera. The little one is enjoying something on a table. Sonam clicked this photo while Vayu was given support to stand by either his father Anand Ahuja or someone else in the family. Sharing the picture, Sonam has tagged two clothing brands that Vayu wore one of which is owned by her husband. She wrote, “Baby Vayu in baby @bhaane and baby @norblacknorwhite.”

Recently, on Father’s Day, Sonam Kapoor took to his Instagram to share some unseen moments of Vayu and her husband Anand Ahuja. The video captured the beautiful bond between father-son. Calling her husband an ‘incredible father,’ Sonam penned a beautiful message. She wrote, “To the most incredible father in the world...Thank you for being your best self so I can be mine, and thank you for giving Vayu a childhood filled with so much love and adventure.” The actress called her husband her inspiration and anchor. She ended her caption with, “Happy Fathers’ Day! Love you the most! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #anilkapoor #harishahuja.” Fans showered them with love-filled messages.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen in the film Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The cast of Blind includes Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in significant roles. The makers have already shared the first look of the film. The release date of the movie has not been out yet. Meanwhile, the actress completed the shooting for the film during the pandemic in the UK.