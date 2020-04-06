Sonam Kapoor trolled after she slams people for bursting crackers in Delhi, netizens call her 'hypocrite'

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, took to Twitter to express her concern over street dogs and birds who were terrified by the fire crackers on Sunday night.

Almost all of India united on Sunday for the #9baje9minute call by PM Modi to 'challenge the darkness' during these trying times of the coronavirus outbreak. From political personalities to Bollywood celebrities, everyone took to social media to share a glimpse of what their 9 pm looked like. From and to Amitabh Bachchan, celebs took part in it whole heartedly. However, people across India, also burst firecrackers to mark the occasion.

, who is currently in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, took to Twitter to express her concern over street dogs and birds who were terrified by this sudden blasting noise. The actress wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused." She added, "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight."

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

The 'Neerja' actress, who is often trolled on Twitter, became the brunt of memes soon after. She was also called a 'hypocrite' by some as netizens shared old videos of of her father Anil Kapoor bursting crackers while Sonam and her husband Anand stand by him and watch. FWICE chief Ashoke Pandit replied to her tweet and said, "Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times. They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers."

Check out some of the reactions to Sonam's tweet below:

You look happy Sonam pic.twitter.com/BYmINitev6 — Being Sarika (@Maango_maan) April 6, 2020

When she bursts crackers dogs naachte hai, wont freak out. Hypocrisy = Sonam Kapoor https://t.co/e0dhgLYoRV pic.twitter.com/M29qr2VxN9 — Niranjan Appaji (@AppajiNiranjan) April 6, 2020

sonam for you from prabhu shree ram...... pic.twitter.com/wuyOWgMHIL — Vicks (@Vicks06757986) April 5, 2020

Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times.

They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers. https://t.co/P788T49Oir — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor after seeing Sonam Kapoor’s useless rant on Social Media pic.twitter.com/urxNvl2bQ0 — Unsocially_M’idiotic (@m_idiotic) April 5, 2020

Sonam kapoor is hypocrite of epic proportion. In this video dogs aren’t freaking out? A FLOP ACTRESS AND A FLOP HUMAN BEING.. https://t.co/gZ17mmKZpo — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2020

