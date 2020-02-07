Sonam Kapoor trolled for wearing a revealing outfit while posing with dad Anil Kapoor during Malang screening

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a black semi-sheer outfit. However, the actress faced some severe backlash for her choice of outfit. See reactions below.

and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang will hit the screens today and before it opens to the public, the film's screening was held on Thursday night. Scores of Bollywood stars were in attendance including , Rakul Preet Singh, , Nora Fatehi and others. Anil Kapoor, who also stars in the film, came along with daughter who was undoubtedly in her fashionable best. The 'Neerja' actress looked stunning in a black semi-sheer outfit.However, the actress was trolled massively for her choice of clothes.

Sonam kept her look minimal as she sported some silver jewellery. However, netizens thought otherwise of Sonam's look. The actress was trolled massively for her look as many were of the opinion that Sonam was wearing a rather revealing outfit. One user commented, " Doesn't tat look awkward to stand this way next to father." While another one commented, "Wow... dressed like that while standing next to your father?? Have these people NO shame!?!" Many others echoed similar sentiments as they trolled the actress for having any 'shame'.

However, there were a few others who jumped to Sonam defense and said, "What is wrong with the people.... I fail to decipher the legitimacy behind making such absurd comments... baap beti ke pure relationship ko to chhor do.... disgusting."

Check out some of the reactions to Sonam's latest outfit below:

Do you like Sonam Kapoor's look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

