Sonam Kapoor turns storyteller for her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja; Kareena Kapoor Khan drops a lovely comment
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture with her son Vayu. Many celebs, including Kareena Kapoor dropped lovely comments on the pics.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the popular Bollywood actress is currently enjoying a new phase in her life as a young mother. The actress-fashionista and her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, last year. Even though Sonam Kapoor is not active in her film career, she has been often garnering attention with her stunning public appearances, airport pictures, and social media posts, very often. Recently, Sonam treated her followers with glimpses of their perfect Notting Hill weekend.
The Neerja actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of lovely pictures from her Notting Hill weekend with her husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu, and their friends. In one of the pictures, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen reading a storybook to her son, who is clearly seen concentrating on the book. The young mom was seen in a white polka dot loungewear co-ord set, which she teamed up with a clean bun. Vayu, on the other hand, is seen in an adorable printed jumpsuit. "Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam…," Sonam captioned her post.
