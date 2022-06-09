Sonam Kapoor twins with Anand Ahuja as he wishes the mom-to-be with a loved up birthday post; PIC

Soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja always give us couple goals. These two are adorable and often make our hearts melt with their lovey-dovey pictures. Well, the couple is definitely on cloud 9 as they are soon going to step into a new phase of their lives. Today, as the actress has turned a year older, social media is filled with wishes all over. But the most special wish has come from the mom-to-be’s hubby Anand, who took to his Instagram handle to share a cute picture of the two.

In the picture, we can see Sonam Kapoor twinning with Anand Ahuja. The Delhi 6 actress sits beside Anand. Both are wearing a black coloured outfits and look relaxed in their home. Sonam leans on Anand with her eyes closed while Anand poses with a smile on his face for the camera. Indeed they make for a beautiful couple. Sharing this picture, Anand wrote, “Happy Birthday @sonamkapoor” with two heart emojis.

Check out Anand Ahuja’s post:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor turned muse for designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress took the internet by quite a storm as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-white satin skirt embellished with pearls and sequins. She wore the skirt below a similar-hued multipaneled dress with a long trail and is hand-embroidered with pearls. Sonam’s hair was also styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting as she adorned pearls on her head too. She opted for nude makeup to wrap up her look. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, jetted off on holiday to Italy before they begin their new journey as parents. The couple shared several photos from their ‘babymoon’ with fans and followers. They returned yesterday. Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child this August.

