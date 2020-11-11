  1. Home
Sonam Kapoor twins in more ways than one with brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor as they dish out their best looks

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of what her day looked like and the actress along with her brother decided to twin in more ways than one.
Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor has been travelling for the last few days and is currently in Dubai where she recently celebrated brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's 30th birthday. Sonam also has husband Anand Ahuja by her side and the actress is having a gala time with her family by her side. On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of what her day looked like and the actress along with her brother decided to twin in more ways than one. 

Turns out, for their day, Sonam and Harshvarrdhan stepped out in white. Twinning in white, the siblings looked picture perfect. And if you think that was all, you're mistaken. Sonam and Harshvarrdhan also wore the same sneakers and similar glasses that made them look uber cool. And looks like the sibling duo made use of this opportunity to click some fun pictures. 

Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "Matchy Matchy (not intentional) @harshvarrdhankapoor." Whereas, Harshvarrdhan shared a different set of pictures with a simple sun emoji. 

Check out Sonam and Harshvarrdhan's pictures below:   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Matchy Matchy (not intentional) @harshvarrdhankapoor

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on

Celebrating her brother's 30th birthday, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Harshvarrdhan and wrote, "Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together.)" 

Check it out: 

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor takes her sneaker game to a new level with the EXPENSIVE new ‘IT’ shoe that’ll leave you gasping



Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ugly sneakers! Lol

Anonymous 1 hour ago

TWINNING THE SAME SICK AND DEMENTED SELF OBSESSED BRAIN TOO.

