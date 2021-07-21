Sonam Kapoor unveils the first look of ‘Toofaan’ director Rakeysh Mehra’s autobiography; See PIC

first worked with prolific filmmaker Rakeysh Mehra in ‘Delhi 6’ which was released in 2009. The film also co-starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role along with Waheeda Rahman, and Om Puri amongst others. In 2013, Sonam played a cameo role as Biro in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ which starred Farhan Akhtar as the leading character. Both Sonam and Rakeysh share a bond of friendship. Sonam recently took to her Instagram and revealed the cover of the upcoming Rakeysh Mehra autobiography. The book titled ‘The Stranger in the Mirro’ will be coming out on 27 July.

Sonam Kapoor posed with the cover of the book in the picture on Instagram. In the lovely caption for her director, she wrote, “Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical! He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror. Here’s the first look of @rakeyshommehra’s autobiography.” Rakeysh Mehra also shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Here’s the cover reveal of the book written by @officialreetagupta and yours truly, hope y’all enjoy my journey.”

Take a look at the post:

Along with the book cover, Sonam also shared a BTS image of her standing with Rakeysh Mehra from the sets of ‘Delhi 6’. On the work front, Rakeysh’s Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar was released on a major OTT platform and garnered generally favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Reportedly, Rakeysh will next be directing in ‘Karna’ which is an adaptation of the character from Mahabharata.

