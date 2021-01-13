Sonam Kapoor walks down memory lane as she shares an endearing throwback picture with sister Janhvi Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram stories to share a series of throwback pictures from her childhood days and the stills are indeed adorable.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is an active social media user, has been recently sharing a series of throwback pictures as she tried her hands on the trending ‘post the photo of’ challenge on Instagram. With the ongoing challenge, the actress tried to interact with her fans. On the demand of her fans, she has shared several throwback pictures from her childhood days. Out of the many photos, one precious still which has stolen all the limelight is the actress’s photo with her cousin sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The picture of Sonam and Janhvi from their childhood days will surely make you reminisce your childhood days with your sibling. In the picture, Sonam can be seen adorably holding baby Janhvi. The Delhi-6 actress has shared another throwback picture wherein little Sonam can be seen holding a heart-shaped balloon and making an adorable face.

In another photo, she can be seen enjoying at a party with her beloved mom Sunita Kapoor as a kid. When a fan asked her to post a picture of herself in a school uniform, Sonam did not hold back and shared an unseen picture from her school days.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s latest posts here:

Meanwhile, Sonam rang in the new year with hubby Anand Ahuja and wrote, ''2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best f***g time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam is currently shooting for her upcoming crime thriller Blind in Glasgow. The film is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

