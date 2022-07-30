Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on birthday with sweetest post: My Husband, you’re selfless dedicated & kind

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most talked-about couples in B-town and have had a fairytale romance. Meanwhile Anand is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, Sonam, who has been making headlines as she is expecting her first child with Anand, took to her social media to share the sweetest birthday for him. In an Instagram post, she dropped a bunch of photos from over the years with the sweetest note.

In the birthday post, which contains the couple’s stunning photos, the soon-to-be mommy penned a heartfelt note that read: “My Husband, you’re selfless dedicated and so kind. I must have done something very right in life to be loved so unconditionally. No one compares to you and no one ever will. Happy Birthday my sneaker obsessed, basketball fiend and spiritual seeker soulmate. You will always shine the brightest, because your light comes from pure goodness. Also, you’re going to be the best dad, because you’re forever a student. Love you love you love you. #everydayphenomenal #birthdayboy.”

Have a look at Sonam’s post:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on May 8 in 2018. The wedding that took place in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood's finest and the couple's closest friends and family. Since then, the two have been serving relationship goals.

The couple will welcome their first child later this year and had announced their pregnancy in March with a post captioned, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.