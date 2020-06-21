Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor and her father in law a Happy Father's Day; Says 'I am because of you'

On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonam Kapoor has shared an adorable wish for her father Anil Kapoor and her father-in-law Sunil Ahuja. Rhea Kapoor too has wished Anil Kapoor with a sweet note.

who is back in Mumbai from Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja is quite active on social media. The actress has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine life amid the lockdown on social media. She has also been on a throwback spree amid the lockdown as she treated fans with some amazing throwback photos. Recently, Sonam shared a few adorable pictures with Anil Kapoor on her Instagram story and now the Veere Di Wedding actress has shared a loved up post wishing her father and father-in-law a Happy Father's Day.

In the first picture, we can see Sonam posing with her sister Rhea and Anil Kapoor. While Anil Kapoor is sitting on a chair his daughters are standing like a strong pillar behind him. In the second picture, we can see Sonam feeding a piece of cake to her father-in-law Sunil Ahuja. Sharing the two photos, The Zoya Factor actress wrote, ""A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy I’m blessed to be born to a father who has taught me the value of integrity, morals, progressive ideas and the importance of work ethic, I’m lucky enough to marry into a family where my father in law leads by example with his optimism, spirituality and doing everything he does with an unbeatable conscience. Both of them have given me unconditional love and support. And they’ve both started with nothing and reached stars and have done everything to give their children whatever they need so they don’t have to face the same trials they faced. But our most important inheritance is the values that they have passed down. Happy Father’s Day to the super heroes in my life.. I am because of you."

(Also Read: Happy Father's Day: Sonam Kapoor revisits sweet memories with Anil Kapoor with a few throwback photos)

Even Rhea shared an adorable post on the occasion of Father's Day. Sharing two pictures with Anil Kapoor, Rhea wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the man who always tries to do the right thing. Tries to set the best example as a father and care-giver. Tries to give us space to make mistakes so we are authentic and flawed and truthful and not robotic and manufactured. Showed us that the dream is possible. If you make it all by your own hard work no one can ever take it away from you. Who worked so hard for so long to give us so much just so we could have the internet make us feel guilty about it all. And probably the only one to enjoy that joke as much as me. I love you personality twin happy Father’s Day!"

As soon as Rhea posted this post, Sonam commented, "Love you daddy (with a heart emoji)"

Check out Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×