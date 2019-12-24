Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor with a throwback photo on his birthday; Calls him 'Forever young at 21'

Sonam Kapoor shared another picture wishing the jhakaas actor on his birthday. It is a glimpse of Anil Kapoor from his upcoming film Malang.

Just today morning we shared with you some pictures and videos of wishing her father and actor Anil Kapoor on his birthday. She had shared a few videos from the birthday bash last night. From Anil Kapoor cutting his birthday cake to Sonam Kapoor posing with her sister Rhea Kapoor, the bash looked a fun one. While wishing her father on the video, Sonam wrote, Happy 21. It seems like Sonam is actually very excited about Anil Kapoor turning a year older.

The Zoya Factor actress wished her father with an adorable throwback picture on her post. In the throwback picture, we can see little Rhea is cutting a yummy chocolate cake while Sonam is just looking at it and smiling and Anil is holding both his daughters and looking at Rhea cut the cake. Sharing this cute picture, Sonam wrote, "To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st @anilskapoor #ForeverYoung #HappyBirthday."

The actress shared another picture wishing the jhakaas actor on his birthday. It is a glimpse of Anil Kapoor from his upcoming film Malang. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Forever young at 21! Happy birthday daddy! Your #malang look is spectacular!" On the work front, Sonam's last release was The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma that hit the screens on September 20. The film is a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name. It features Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman in the lead, where Sonam plays Zoya, a young advertising executive who becomes the good luck charm for India's cricket team during the World Cup.

