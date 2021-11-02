Sonam Kapoor wishes baby sister Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday with memorable throwback photos

Sonam Kapoor wishes baby sister Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday with memorable throwback photos
Sonam Kapoor wishes baby sister Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday with memorable throwback photos
Sonam Kapoor has moved her base to London after marriage, but the actress shares a close-knit and strong bond with her family members and cousins. On Tuesday, Sonam took to Instagram to drop some birthday love for her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor. Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya celebrates her birthday and has been flooded with social media love from her family members. 

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared two special photos which hold a special place in her heart. The photos feature Sonam and  Shanaya sharing a hug at the actress' wedding. Calling her the 'baby sister', Sonam's birthday note read, "Happy happy birthday beautiful girl @shanayakapoor02 I hope you flourish my baby sister. Love you and miss you."

Shanaya's  mum Maheep was all hearts for it as she dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section. Check out Sonam's wish for Shanaya below: 

Apart from Sonam, cousin sister Khushi Kapoor also wished Shanaya as she  dropped a childhood photo with Shanaya and wished her 'happy birthday'. 

