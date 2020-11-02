Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘beautiful’ Shanaya on her birthday with old photos; Pens a lovely note for Masaba Gupta

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram handle to wish her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta on their birthday.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has turned 21 today and thus, her friends and family members are posting sweet birthday wishes for her on social media. On the other hand, Neena Gupta’s daughter and ace fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is also celebrating her birthday today. Interestingly, both Shanaya and Masaba share their birth date with superstar . To make their day more special, actress Ahuja took to her Instragam handle and shared sweet birthday wishes for them.

She penned beautiful notes for the birthday girls. To wish her cousin sister Shanaya, Sonam has shared a series of throwback pictures. In the caption, she wrote, ''Happy happy birthday my beautiful Shanaya, I miss you being my chipku. You are a ray of sunshine and sparkle and... also an adult Love you.'' In the photos, Shanaya is looking extremely pretty as she can be seen donning an ethnic wear.

Check out her Sonam’s post for Shanaya here:

While posting the special birthday wish for Masaba, the actress has shared a stunning picture of them. In the picture, both of them can be seen twinning in white outfits. While Sonam looked stylish in a white shirt paired with a silver pleated skirt, Masaba looked gorgeous in a white dress with stylish sleeves. The actress has shared more photos and in the caption, she wrote ''Happy happy birthday my darling Masu. Your style, chutzpah and beauty are so incredibly riveting. We’ve all grown together the last 10 or so years and if we all didn’t have each other it wouldn’t have been possible. Love you @masabagupta.'' Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is currently spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. On the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019 alongside Dalquer Salmaan.

