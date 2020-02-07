Sonam Kapoor wishes daddy Anil Kapoor for Malang and shares a throwback photo of his character in Mr India

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Anil Kapoor's Mr. India and wishes him success for Malang.

Anil Kapoor defies the law of aging like none other! If there's one actor in Bollywood who, after spanning about 30 years in the industry, still looks the same from where he began, hands down, it has to be Anil Kapoor. If you pull out a picture of Anil Kapoor from the 90s and compare it with his recent photographs, there's no difference that you would ever find in him. Keeping his fitness and style game on point, Anil Kapoor, at the age of 63, still gives the other hunks in Bollywood a run for their money.

Recently, shared a picture wishing her daddy Anil Kapoor for Malang. She posted a collage of his character in Mr. India and in Malang and oh boy! Anil Kapoor still looks as young as ever. His character Mr. India aka Arun in the titular film was a buzz in those times and is etched in our hearts till date. Sonam wished her dad luck and hopes his character in Malang too becomes a rage. As seen in the trailer, Anil Kapoor plays a corrupt in Malang. His lunatic laugh exposes his dark character.

Mr. India and Malang!

1987 and 2020!

Dad, your timeless appearance, hard work and talent inspires us all! Wishing you and the entire crew of Malang all the very best! @AnilKapoor #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/ljDlr6pTlo — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 7, 2020

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and as the leading pair. It revolves around the love story of the couple, who lands into trouble after being associated with a corrupt cop. The film explores Aditya Roy Kapur's dark character who gets his high in killing people. Kunal Kemmu too plays a pivotal role. The Mohit Suri directorial hit the screens today, on February 7, 2020.

