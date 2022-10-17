Sonam Kapoor wishes her ‘coolest uncle’ Sanjay Kapoor with throwback pics; Can you recognise the kids?

Sonam Kapoor often takes the internet by storm with the pictures she shares on her social media. Recently she gave us all a glimpse of baby Vayu while she was getting dolled up for Karwa Chauth. The internet is still going gaga over her breastfeeding her little one. Today as Anil Kapoor’ s brother and her uncle Sanjay Kapoor turns a year older, the actress took to her social media handle to share some fun throwback pictures and we bet it will take you all on a nostalgic trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of throwback pictures. In the pictures we can see a young Sanjay Kapoor playing with a baby Sonam and Rhea. We can also see a smiling baby Shanaya Kapoor in one of the pictures. And a rare picture of the three Kapoor brothers Boney, Anil and Sanjay from their young days posing together and looking handsome. Sharing these snaps, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday chachu! We love you! To the funnest coolest uncle, we hope we always party with you! Jiyo hazaro saal! Happy 60! @sanjaykapoor2500.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebrations

The fashionista of Bollywood was recently spotted at the Karwa Chauth celebrations hosted by her mother Sunita Kapoor at their Mumbai residence. In a picture that was clicked during the after-party, Sonam Kapoor was seen having a great time with the guests. The new mommy looked ethereal in a rani pink silk saree, which she paired with a contrast green blouse and statement jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja completed her look with her signature make-up look and a free hair-do with soft curls.

Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday bash

Sanjay Kapoor is celebrating his birthday in Dubai this year and his close friends and family have already arrived for the celebration.

