Sonam Kapoor wishes her mommy Sunita and mother in law Priya Ahuja a Happy Mother's Day; Says 'Love you both'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonam Kapoor shares a few adorable posts for her mommy Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja wishing them on this special day.

and her husband Anand Ahuja who are currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together. Recently, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary at home. Social media was flooded with wishes for this adorable couple.

Sonam Kapoor has been treating fans with some throwback pictures on her Instagram account. From her childhood pictures to her photoshoots, the actress is on a throwback spree amid lockdown. Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, the Veere Di Wedding actress has shared a few stunning pictures with her Mom Sunita Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, wishing them both a 'Happy Mother's Day'. In the first post, Sonam has shared a few pictures with her mommy Sunita where the two look gorgeous while posing for the camera. In a few pictures, we can also see Rhea Kapoor accompanying them. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much.. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day.. @kapoor.sunita."

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary special: A throwback to their special moments from the grand wedding)

In the second post, Sonam has shared a few adorable pictures with Anand Ahuja's mom and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Wishing her on this special day, The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "Happy happy Mother’s Day .. love you @priya27ahuja thank you for loving me unconditionally and being my biggest support.."

In the last post, Sonam has shared a present and throwback picture of both her mommy's Sunita Kapoor and Priya Ahuja. She wrote, "Love you both.. happy mamas day!"

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

