Sonam Kapoor wishes her Raanjhanaa co star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on his birthday with a throwback selfie

Sonam Kapoor showers wish for her Raanjhanaa co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub with a throwback selfie on his birthday.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen in the country has been home quarantined. along with her husband Anand Ahuja is spending this quarantine period at their Delhi residence. Due to the lockdown, Sonam and Anand are getting sufficient time to spend with each other without any kind of workload or hassles. The actress has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine period on social media. From posting pictures of her baking something yummy to sharing everyday's menu, Sonam has become quite active on social media.

Recently, Sonam has shared a throwback picture with her Raanjhanaa co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on her Instagram story on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the picture shared, Sonam and Zeeshan are flashing their million-dollar smile as the two pose for a perfect selfie. Sharing the pic, The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling Zeesh! All my love to you on your birthday.." While birthday and festivals have taken a backseat due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities do not fail to shower their wishes through social media to their B-town friends.

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fun banter amid COVID 19 lockdown is too cute to be missed)

For the uninitiated, Raanjhanaa directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma is produced by Krishika Lulla under the banner Eros International. The movie stars Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and marks Dhanush's Hindi film debut. The film was released on 21 June 2013.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×