Sonam Kapoor wishes her ‘veere’ Swara Bhasker on her birthday; Says ‘Your courage and spunk is inspiring’

Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker on her birthday. Not just this, Sonam shared throwback photos from her wedding and lauded Swara for being spunky and courageous. Check it out.

Birthdays are a special occasion and what makes them even more memorable is a wish from the closest of friends. Speaking of this, Veere Di Wedding star Swara Bhasker turned a year older today and her close friend and co-star took to social media to wish her in the most adorable way. Sonam and Swara have been great friends and have worked in a few films together. Their most memorable performance was in 2018’s hit film Veere Di Wedding and fans loved their bond.

Sonam took to Instagram to share throwback photos from her wedding with Swara in them and penned a heartfelt note for her ‘Veere’. Sonam didn’t just shower love on Bhasker but also lauded her for being courageous and spunky. Sonam wrote, “Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen. @reallyswara.”

Also Read|Swara Bhasker rescues an injured black kite and names it Changez

Sonam is currently at home amid the lockdown with hubby Anand Ahuja and Swara too is spending time at home. The two actresses surely will catch up with each other for a celebration post the lockdown period is lifted. Sonam’s birthday wish for Swara won the hearts of their fans who also took to the comments section and praised their bond.

Check out Sonam’s wish for Swara on her birthday:

Meanwhile, Swara is known to be outspoken and has been extremely active in the recent Delhi protests which were led by the students of universities. The Veere Di Wedding actress also is known for her wittiness and savage replies to people who try to troll her on social media. This is exactly what has made people Swara’s fans too as she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Recently, reports have been coming in of a sequel to Veere Di Wedding and fans can’t wait for Swara, Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania to reunite for the epic flick again.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More