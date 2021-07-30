Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘light of her life’ Anand Ahuja on his birthday: You’re the gift universe has given me

Every day has been phenomenal for ever since she met Anand Ahuja. Their close bond is a proof of their strong relationship. Sonam and Anand are often seen posting their loved-up pictures, hence, shelling out couple goals. And on Anand’s birthday, Sonam took to her Instagram space and penned a heartfelt note for the love of her life. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress not just called her soulmate the "light of her life" but expressed her love for him in the cutest way possible.

The actress shared a stunning picture with Anand on her gram. She could be seen hugging Anand from behind. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomena”. Anand Ahuja quickly responded to the wish and said, “My beautiful...love you!” The sweetest post ever grabbed the attention of Sonam’s fans. The post was swamped with birthday wishes for Anand. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Anand, Have the best day,” another fan wrote, “Wish you a lovely day dear Anand.” Shanaya Kapoor was also among the first ones to notice the post. She left a heart emoticon on Sonam's wish for Anand. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also took to his photo-sharing application and dedicated the special day to his mother Priya Ahuja. He dropped a series of pictures including childhood ones with his mom and wrote, “Our birthdays are your celebration.”

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018, and since then, the two have been busy giving us relationship goals.

