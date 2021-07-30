Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘light of her life’ Anand Ahuja on his birthday: You’re the gift universe has given me
Every day has been phenomenal for Sonam Kapoor ever since she met Anand Ahuja. Their close bond is a proof of their strong relationship. Sonam and Anand are often seen posting their loved-up pictures, hence, shelling out couple goals. And on Anand’s birthday, Sonam took to her Instagram space and penned a heartfelt note for the love of her life. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress not just called her soulmate the "light of her life" but expressed her love for him in the cutest way possible.
Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also took to his photo-sharing application and dedicated the special day to his mother Priya Ahuja. He dropped a series of pictures including childhood ones with his mom and wrote, “Our birthdays are your celebration.”
For the unversed, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in May 2018, and since then, the two have been busy giving us relationship goals.
