Sonam Kapoor wishes Miheeka Bajaj on getting engaged with Rana Daggubati; Welcomes him to the family

Sonam Kapoor has expressed her joy on hearing the news of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati getting engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, actor is spending her time in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple is making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff that they keep sharing on their social media handles too. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of this quarantine period together. The actress has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media handle. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and gave us a good look at her palatial and expansive New Delhi home where she is currently staying.

And today, Sonam Kapoor has expressed her joy on hearing the news of Baahubali star Rana Daggubati getting engaged to girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. For the uninitiated, Rana took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with his ladylove and wrote, "'she said yes!'" Many from the film industry were surprised as Rana announced about getting engaged. Miheeka is close to Sonam Kapoor and her family. Anil Kapoor was among the firsts who congratulated Miheeka and Rana for their new beginning. And now Sonam has wished the two on her Instagram story. Sharing a picture of the adorable couple, Sonam wrote, "Congratulations my darling baby @miheeka I love you doll.. you deserve the best... @ranadaggubati better make you happy..love you both! Welcome to the fam Rana!"

Miheeka shares a great rapport with the Kapoor family. On Sonam's birthday, Miheeka shared a sweet note on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday Sona!! Here’s to many more nights of binging on junk, making you do my art projects, and fussing to sit on your lap! Love you to the moon and back!."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

