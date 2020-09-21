Sonam Kapoor wishes most happiest birthday to her ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Keep shining you superstar
It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday today and as expected the vivacious diva has been inundated with best wishes on social media. Several celebrities from the industry and the Jab We Met actress’ massive fan following have taken to social media to shower birthday love Bebo in their own way. Amid this, Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl on her special day on Instagram and it is winning hearts.
Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself with Kareena including the one from her wedding day. While the Neerja actress looked lovely in her bridal wear, she was seen hugging Bebo who looked stunning in her baby pink coloured ethnic wear. In the caption, Sonam called Kareena a superstar and wrote about how much she has been waiting to meet her. “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love,” she wrote followed by a heart emoticon.
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:
To note, Shashank Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding was one of Kareena’s first collaboration with Sonam. While the movie went on to get decent reviews from the audience, it is reported that makers are soon coming up with the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Talking about the same, Kareena had stated, “We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them.”
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara's Veere Di Wedding all set for a sequel; CONFIRMS Rhea Kapoor
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Sonam is possibly the worst-looking and worst-acting actor of the Indian film industry today!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Mafia Bimbos Sonam kapoor is the Paris Hilton who is famous for being famous. Except Paris Hilton is a multi millionaire, Sonam kapoor is Anil kapoor’s daughter.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Thanks for sharing the news, it would help us get rid of Covid. Like seriously I fail to understand what Sonams achievements are and why is she given so much of media time.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Thanks for sharing the news, it would help us get rid of Covid. Like seriously I fail to understand what Sonams achievements are and why is she given so much of media time.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
No of course not...listening to the rants of Kangana Ranaut and likes on national media and twitter will get rid of COVID-19...putting Rhea Chakravarthy behind bars will get rid of COVID-19...ignoring mental health issues and turning a death of a talented young man into a circus for personal gains will get rid of COVID-19