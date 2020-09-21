Sonam Kapoor wishes most happiest birthday to her ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Keep shining you superstar

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares beautiful pictures with the birthday girl and penned a sweet note for her.

It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday today and as expected the vivacious diva has been inundated with best wishes on social media. Several celebrities from the industry and the Jab We Met actress’ massive fan following have taken to social media to shower birthday love Bebo in their own way. Amid this, Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Ahuja also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl on her special day on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself with Kareena including the one from her wedding day. While the Neerja actress looked lovely in her bridal wear, she was seen hugging Bebo who looked stunning in her baby pink coloured ethnic wear. In the caption, Sonam called Kareena a superstar and wrote about how much she has been waiting to meet her. “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love,” she wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

To note, Shashank Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding was one of Kareena’s first collaboration with Sonam. While the movie went on to get decent reviews from the audience, it is reported that makers are soon coming up with the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Talking about the same, Kareena had stated, “We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them.”

