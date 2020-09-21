  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sonam Kapoor wishes most happiest birthday to her ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Keep shining you superstar

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares beautiful pictures with the birthday girl and penned a sweet note for her.
51210 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor KhanSonam Kapoor wishes most happiest birthday to her ‘darling’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Keep shining you superstar
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday today and as expected the vivacious diva has been inundated with best wishes on social media. Several celebrities from the industry and the Jab We Met actress’ massive fan following have taken to social media to shower birthday love Bebo in their own way. Amid this, Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl on her special day on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself with Kareena including the one from her wedding day. While the Neerja actress looked lovely in her bridal wear, she was seen hugging Bebo who looked stunning in her baby pink coloured ethnic wear. In the caption, Sonam called Kareena a superstar and wrote about how much she has been waiting to meet her. “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love,” she wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

To note, Shashank Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding was one of Kareena’s first collaboration with Sonam. While the movie went on to get decent reviews from the audience, it is reported that makers are soon coming up with the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Talking about the same, Kareena had stated, “We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara's Veere Di Wedding all set for a sequel; CONFIRMS Rhea Kapoor 

Credits :Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sonam is possibly the worst-looking and worst-acting actor of the Indian film industry today!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Mafia Bimbos Sonam kapoor is the Paris Hilton who is famous for being famous. Except Paris Hilton is a multi millionaire, Sonam kapoor is Anil kapoor’s daughter.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Thanks for sharing the news, it would help us get rid of Covid. Like seriously I fail to understand what Sonams achievements are and why is she given so much of media time.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Thanks for sharing the news, it would help us get rid of Covid. Like seriously I fail to understand what Sonams achievements are and why is she given so much of media time.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

No of course not...listening to the rants of Kangana Ranaut and likes on national media and twitter will get rid of COVID-19...putting Rhea Chakravarthy behind bars will get rid of COVID-19...ignoring mental health issues and turning a death of a talented young man into a circus for personal gains will get rid of COVID-19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement