Sonam Kapoor wishes mother-in-law by posting her PICS with baby Vayu, Anand Ahuja: Hope I can learn from you…

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who embraced parenthood in August last year, have been on cloud nine since the arrival of their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. While the couple hasn’t yet revealed their son’s face, they often share glimpses of Vayu by hiding his face using emojis on Instagram. They share pictures of the adorable moments they spend with him, and fans go gaga each time the actress shares a picture of the little one. Today, Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, the actress has shared an adorable picture of her holding Vayu in her arms. Apart from this, she also posted her own pictures with Priya Ahuja, Anand Ahuja, and his brother Anant Ahuja, and penned a lovely note to wish her mother-in-law.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures of her mom-in-law Priya Ahuja. The first one shows her holding Vayu in her arms while looking at him lovingly. Another picture is from Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony, and it shows the actress striking a pose with Priya Ahuja. One of the pictures shows Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant with their mom, while another one shows Sonam dressed in a purple lehenga, posing with Anand and Priya Ahuja. In her caption, Sonam wrote that Priya Ahuja has brought up Anand Ahuja and his brother Anant so beautifully and that she hopes her son Vayu turns out as kind, aware, and progressive as them.

“Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up @anandahuja and @ase_msb so beautifully.. I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you’ve set mom. Love you!” wrote Sonam.