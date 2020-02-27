Sonam Kapoor wishes mother in law Priya Ahuja on her birthday; Calls her the most loving & elegant person

Sonam Kapoor has recently penned down a heartfelt note for her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on the latter's birthday. Check out the post shared by the actress.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are considered to be one of the most popular and adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony back in the year 2018 and have been inseparable since them. There are numerous instances when the paparazzi have spotted the couple spending quality time with other family members that show their unbreakable bond! As we speak of this, Sonam has posted something special on Instagram.

Today marks the birthday of Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and on the special occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actress has penned down a special note for her. Sonam wishes her and describes her as a loving, elegant, and kindhearted person. She expresses gratitude towards Priya Ji for showering her and Anand with love and amazing food. The actress has also shared a few adorable throwback family pictures along with the post.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead. The movie was based on a 2008 novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The romantic comedy was co-produced by Pooja Shetty and directed by Abhishek Sharma. As of now, Sonam has not announced her upcoming project. There were reports in between that the actress has been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Further details are awaited about the same.

Credits :Instagram

