Sonam Kapoor wishes to do 'commercial films, family entertainers' as she talks about comeback post-pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the film The Zoya Factor, which released in 2019. Sonam gave birth to her and her husband Anand Ahuja’s first child in 2022. The actress had taken a break from acting due to her pregnancy and motherly duties. Now, Sonam is gearing up to return to the movies very soon. Sonam has recently revealed that she wishes to do two projects every year and that she would like to act in commercial films and family entertainers for her comeback.

Talking about her return to films post her pregnancy, Sonam Kapoor has revealed that she would like to be a part of films that will entertain the public. Sonam said, “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavor to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

Sonam also added that she wants to do two movies per year with scripts that would appeal to family audiences. She said, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community.”

The actress also talked about how her love for family films stems from her childhood. Sonam added, “I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of. So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that are hopefully loved by everyone.”

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

According to reports, Sonam Kapoor has already bagged two projects that are set to go on the floors in 2024. Apparently, she is will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

