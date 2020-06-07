Sonam Kapoor wishes 'Veere' Ekta Kapoor on her birthday; Says 'Love you lots fellow Gemini'

As Ekta Kapoor turns a year older today, Sonam Kapoor showers wish for her Veere Di Wedding producer with some gorgeous throwback pictures on her social media account.

Post reaching India from London, Ahuja has been in quarantine with hubby Anand Ahuja in New Delhi. From digging out some old photos to having a gala time with hubby, Sonam has been making the most of their quarantine period at home. The actress has also been treating fans with some hilarious captions on her Instagram account. Recently, we got our hands on a video of the Neerja actress facemasking and indulging in some self-care. In the video, Sonam is seen applying a mask on her face.

And today as her Veere Di wedding producer Ekta Kapoor turns a year older, the actress has the sweetest wish for her 'Veere'. Sharing a throwback photo, in which we can see Sonam posing with Ekta, Rhea Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and others, The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday ever @ektarkapoor love you lots fellow Gemini! See you soon!" The actress further shared another throwback picture with the birthday girl where the two look gorgeous in Indian attire. Sonam captioned the picture with two heart emojis. In the third throwback photo, we can see Ekta, Sonam, Swara, Shikha and Rhea posing for a perfect selfie all decked up. Sharing the photo, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday @ektarkapoor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor tells the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the pictures here:

