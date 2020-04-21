Sonam Kapoor wows the internet with a no makeup selfie taken seven years ago; See photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback selfie that was taken seven years ago.

and her husband Anand Ahuja are making the most of their quarantine time doing some hilarious stuff which they keep sharing on their social media handles too. The couple is currently residing in Delhi as a part of quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. The couple has been lighting up the Internet with their candid selfies and uber-cute videos. From baking cookies to working out, Sonam and Anand have been making the most of quarantining together. The actress has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on her social media handle.

Recently, Sonam shared a throwback picture of herself that was taken 7 years ago. In the pic shared, Sonam has shared a half selfie while resting her head on a white pillow. The actress looks gorgeous in her no-makeup look while looking at the camera. Sharing a glimpse of those pretty eyes, Sonam wrote, "7 years ago." The Veere Di Wedding actress had also shared a video of her hubby Anand Ahuja working out in the gym while watching John Krasinki's Some Good News show. Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, "My very very fit and handsome husband loves @johnkrasinki good news show.."

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor sitting in an apron while Anand Ahuja turns goofy with her is every husband ever; WATCH)

Recently, Sonam had given a befitting reply to those who judge her or her industry colleagues for sharing glimpses of their cooking or home workouts. The actress reposted a message that her sister and producer, Rhea Kapoor, penned down on her Instagram, wherein Rhea talked about quarantine and how people should be allowed to do what they want to during this time, and should not judge them.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's picture here:

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind. The actress has also been roped in for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×